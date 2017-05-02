Armenia CEC refuses to accept complaints of parliamentary election observers

YEREVAN. - The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia hasn't accepted the complaints of observers from 12 election districts in regard to the results of the parliamentary election held in the country on April 2.

The complaints were submitted by the observers of the Europe in Law Association and Armenian branch of Transparency International. The observers from these organizations (incluing the those who came from abroad) submitted their complaints on the violations in dozens of electoral districts in 12 precincts. According to them, the representatives of district electoral commissions in many cases refused to record those violations.

Formally, they have a right to do that: according to the Electoral Code, the observers can themselves sumbit complaints on violations, which they noticed in the polling stations. However, they can submit them only to the district electoral commissions, it being up to the chairmen of the district commissions to record them or not.

Based on law, the district electoral commissions supported the precinct ones and refused to record the data provided by the observers.

This position was considered substantiated by the CEC and the mentioned data were thus not accepted.