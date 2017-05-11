News
Yelk: Yerevan’s problem is systemic
19:56, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The issue of Yerevan is not only the broken elevators, roads, dust and dirt; the problem of the city is systemic.

Newly-elected deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) of the 6th calling, Aram Sargsyan, who represents Yelk (Way Out) bloc, said the aforementioned, speaking during the campaign in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue Thursday.

In his words, the systemic issue can be solved by a new opposition force, since the issues were created by the authorities, which will never solve them.

According to the deputy, the authorities do their best to create the illusion of democracy. “Many countries of the world have passed through this false democracy. The false democracy does nothing: the Europeans were fast to realize this. Only in case of genuine democracy can something be changed,” Sargsyan stressed, adding that no unsolvable issues exist for Yelk bloc. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
