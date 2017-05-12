Yelk bloc member: Vote-buying near Yerevan mayor's campaign headquarters

YEREVAN. – A member of the opposition Yelk (Way Out) bloc, newly elected deputy Gevorg Gorgisyan went livestream on Facebook near the campaign headquarters of ruling Republican Party of Armenia in Yerevan, where large numbers of people are gathered.
According to Gorgisyan, it is a queue for getting bribes. The video shows how the people are leaving, when noticing the member of Yelk Bloc.
“We are at the building of the administration of Arabkir district, where Taron Margaryan's campaign headquarters is located. There is a huge queue, probably, of those who are giving and receiving bribery,” Gorgisyan said.