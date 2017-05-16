8 Armenian-Americans receive Ellis Island Medal of Honor

On May 14, eight Armenian-American received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor during an official ceremony at the iconic and historic gateway for hundreds of thousands who were welcomed into the United States by the Statue of Liberty and made America their home, Asbarez reported.
The National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations, which awards the medals, announced that Varant Frank Melkonian, Dr. Garo M. Tertzakian, Ara Tekian, Joan Agajanian Quinn, Lucine Mardirosian, Harvey, Andy Andranik Madadian, Ruth Bedevian and Kurken Yetvart Berksanlar will receive medals of honor.
From successful businessmen, to a pioneering physician, to artists who enrich our lives through art and music and those who dedicate their lives to the advancement of our community through philanthropy, service to church and our organizations, the eight Armenians represent a cross-section of our ever-expanding reality.
The eight Armenians were joined by such luminaries as journalist Fareed Zakaria, and former astronaut Buzz Aldrin. An Ellis Island International Medal of Honor was also presented to Malala Yousafzai, the teenager who won the Nobel Peace Prize after being shot in her native Pakistan while fighting for a girl’s right to an education.
Past Armenian-American Ellis Island Medal recipient s include, Harry Nadjarian, Mike Sarian, Vahe Karapetian, Elizabeth Aghbabian, Maria Mehranian, Dalida Keuroghlian, Sylva Akaragian and Christopher Atamian among dozens of others.