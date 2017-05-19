Moscow is taking measures to protect Russian Armenian imprisoned in Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia is taking measures to protect Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan, a Russian citizen of Armenian origin, who is sentenced to prison in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku.

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian MFA, informed about the aforementioned at a briefing.

“The Baku court on heavy crimes sentenced him to eight years in prison,” she noted. “[But] the court’s decision was appealed.

“The future development of events also foresees the convict’s extradition to Russia, to serve his sentence.”

Also, Zakharova stressed that the Russian embassy in Baku is in constant contact with Ueldanov, his attorney and Azerbaijani authorities, and that it is exerting all the necessary efforts to ensure a comprehensive protection of his rights and interests.