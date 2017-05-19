News
Ali Khamenei casts vote in Iran's presidential election
12:01, 19.05.2017
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei  cast his vote in the 12th presidential and fifth city and village council elections on Friday, IRNA reported.

After voting Khamenei said that the presidential election is very important, stressing that the fate of the nation and electing the head of the executive power is in the hand of all individuals from all walks of life.

“I believe the presidential election is vital and I call on the Iranian people to pay heed to the importance of the event,” he added.

