Armenia's Sargsyan conveys condolences over Manchester terror attack

President Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to UK Prime Minister Theresa May over terror attack at the Manchester Arena which killed over two dozen people, including children, and left many wounded.

“At this grave moment of loss, I express my support to you, the friendly people of the United Kingdom and families of the victims, wishing fortitude and resolve, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“Armenia strongly condemns such inhumane acts and is determined to continue through the joint efforts fight against violence and terror,” reads the letter of condolences of the President of Armenia,” the letter of condolences reads.