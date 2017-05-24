News
Pope Francis asks Melania Trump what she feeds her husband
22:40, 24.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

During the meeting with the family of US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis asked Melania Trump about traditional Slovenian dish potitsa, Interfax reports, citing AP.

“What are you feeding him, potica?” Pope Francis asked, pointing to her husband while greeting the First Couple. According to the agency, the First Lady was taken aback by the Pope’s question. “Potica, yes,” she replied.

Later, the representative of Vatican press service informed that the pontific is fond of that dish and always recalls it at the meetings with guests of Slovenian descent.

Potica is a traditional Slovenian dish, which is baked in the form of a roll and filled with nut, cheese, chocolate or honey. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
