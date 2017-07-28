Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France

Russian police handed crime lord Nodar Aloyan to their French colleagues in Russia’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Friday, Lenta reports.

He was placed on the wanted list of Interpol for creating a mafia-type transnational criminal community, as well as for theft, blackmail and money laundering.

Nodar Aloyan, also known as Nodar Tbillisky, was detained in Moscow in August 2016.

According to the information of PrimeCrime, in 2006 he was held criminally liable for possessing a gun in Georgia. The crime lord later moved to France, where he was “crowned” in August 2012 together with other representatives of the European “thief movement” Merab Kalashov and Musa Malsagov.

Aloyan arrived in Russia in 2015. Upon being detained in Moscow, he claimed he was a stateless person, who had no registration anywhere.

The Russian passport issued to Aloyan in South Ossetia was recognized illegal and annulled, thus not hindering his extradition to France, the newspaper reads.