Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable

YEREVAN. - Armenian contract soldier Artur Mayranyan, who was wounded in fire from Azerbaijani side in the direction of Tavush province on Friday, is in a stable condition.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Saturday. According to him, positive dynamics is observed in the soldier's condition. We have also been informed that the soldier, who is in the Yerevan Central Military Hospital, has not undergone an operation yet: he is still in the hospital ward.

Artur Mayranyan is a father of two minors and the only supporter of the family. Head of Paravakar village administration, Roland Margaryan, earlier told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the soldier has fractured arm and spine injury. He was transported to Yerevan from Berd hospital.