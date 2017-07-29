News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 29
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable
21:00, 29.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Armenian contract soldier Artur Mayranyan, who was wounded in fire from Azerbaijani side in the direction of Tavush province on Friday, is in a stable condition.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Saturday. According to him, positive dynamics is observed in the soldier's condition. We have also been informed that the soldier, who is in the Yerevan Central Military Hospital, has not undergone an operation yet: he is still in the hospital ward.  

Artur Mayranyan is a father of two minors and the only supporter of the family. Head of Paravakar village administration, Roland Margaryan, earlier told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the soldier has fractured arm and spine injury. He was transported to Yerevan from Berd hospital. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times past week
Situation at the line of contact was relatively calm...
 Armenian contract soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire
Arthur Mayranyan, 41-year-old resident of Pravakar village, was transported the hospital of Berd...
 Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes
In her words, the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is threatened, there being no factor restraining Azerbaijan...
 Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones
The reports released by Azerbaijani defense ministry are false...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences of Azerbaijani crimes
Melikyan was one of the speakers during the discussion on international awareness about Azerbaijan’s crimes...
 Criminal cases launched into Azerbaijan’s targeting Armenian settlements
In particular, shots were fired in the direction of a minor (born in 2000) in the Chinari village cemetery...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news