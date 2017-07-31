Court hearing into missile system smuggling case kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The first court hearing of the criminal case into Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan and several others got under way Monday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia (PHOTOS).

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent on location reported that there is enhanced surveillance at the court.

According to the charge, Babayan prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he acquired unlawful property in exchange.

Seven defendants are standing trial. Three of them—including Samvel Babayan—are under arrest, whereas a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a precautionary measure for the other four defendants.