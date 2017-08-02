Details about Armenian village tragedy: Villager tried to persecute the criminal

One person is wanted and another has been detained within the framework of the incident in Armenia’s Shamiram village. A number of circumstances and the motives behind the crime were revealed.

The identity of the alleged criminal has been established: he is Telman Kalashyan (born in 1967). At about 9:30 am, Mr Kalashyan talked by phone with his relatives regarding money-related issues. Learning that the relative and his friends were in the funeral home in Shamiram village, he turned up there on his VAZ – 21214. Kalashyan entered the building, began to swear, and then began to shoot. Four people died and another seven were wounded as a result.

Afterwards Kalashyan absconded. One of those present in the funeral home tried to catch the criminal on his car. He managed to do this and tried to ram Kalashyan’s car. As a result of the collision the car jumped into the field and stopped.

Kalashyan went out of the car and began firing at the persecutor. Kalashyan’s uncle hurried to help him and they absconded together.