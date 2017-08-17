Sharmazanov: NATO exercises are in line with Armenia's interests

Armenia is an independent country, which has its own interests and exclusively serves them.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists at a briefing after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday, responding to the question on the participation of the Armenian armed forces in NATO exercises in Georgia.

''First of all, I assess very positively the participation of the Armenian Armed Forces in NATO exercises in Georgia. Neither Turkey nor Georgia took part in them, which might have made Azerbaijan jealous,'' he said. Referring to the experts, who negatively reacted to Armenia's participation in the aforementioned exercises, Sharmazanov noted: ''If they are worried about the fact that Armenia took part in these exercises, their concern should first of all be raised by the fact that NATO member Turkey supports Azerbaijan.''

These exercises are in line with Armenia's interests, he said. ''All these experts in North, West and East would better think about the fact that Turkey is by all possible means involved in the formation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,'' he said.

In the Deputy Speaker's words, the country's strategic ally is Russia but they have numerous programs within the framework of which Armenia cooperates with NATO.