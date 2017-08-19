Spanish police searching for main suspect in Barcelona attack

Spanish police are searching for main suspect in Barcelona attack, Spanish media reported.

According to a new version, the driver of the van is 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub who managed to escape. Earlier police thought 17-year-old Moussa Oukabir was driving the van.

Abouyaaqoub is the only member of the terror cell responsible for Barcelona and Cambrils attacks who is on the run.

Other three members of the group, including Moussa Oukabir, earlier wanted by the police were identified as criminals shot down by police in Cambrils.