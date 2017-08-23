Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange diplomatic visits soon, indicating a possible thaw in relations between the regional rivals since they severed diplomatic ties in 2016, Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.
“Iran has always wanted to have good relations with its neighbors, but we believe that Riyadh’s policies in the region are destructive and even to the detriment of itself,” the FM noted.
According to him, the visits could take place after the haj pilgrimage ends in the first week of September.
"The visas have been issued for both sides to make this trip," Zarif said, according to ISNA. "We are waiting for the final steps to be completed so diplomats from the two countries can inspect their embassies and consulates."