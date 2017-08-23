News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.55
EUR
563.73
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits
18:29, 23.08.2017
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif  stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia will exchange diplomatic visits soon, indicating a possible thaw in relations between the regional rivals since they severed diplomatic ties in 2016,  Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

“Iran has always wanted to have good relations with its neighbors, but we believe that Riyadh’s policies in the region are destructive and even to the detriment of itself,” the FM noted.

According to him, the visits could take place after the haj pilgrimage ends in the first week of September.

"The visas have been issued for both sides to make this trip," Zarif said, according to ISNA. "We are waiting for the final steps to be completed so diplomats from the two countries can inspect their embassies and consulates."

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia analyst: Iran-Saudi Arabia military conflict is possible
But there is no need to assess the likelihood of a war between them…
 Orientalist: Tehran- ar-Riyāḍ conflict may lead to fall of Saudi Arabia
The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia dramatically deteriorated after the famous Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Bakr and forty-six other convicts were executed on January 2...
 Sudan severs diplomatic relations with Iran
In addition, it declared the Iranian ambassador persona non grata…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news