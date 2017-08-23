Lebanese beauty queen stripped of title due to trip to Israel

Iran, Saudi Arabia to exchange diplomatic visits

Karabakh to hold 4th wine festival

Georgia president thanks Armenian firefighters

All Ucom subscribers to enjoy Internet speed up to 100 Mb/sec and watch 145 TV-channels

Turkmenistan president to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Orhan Pamuk: Erdogan’s party is increasingly getting authoritarian

Major road accident in Armenia tunnel, two injured

Pentagon chief asks Barzani to postpone referendum, Kurds ask for alternative

California Armenian to be sentenced in his 5-year-old son killing

Turkey president: I’m saddened when using the word “Kurd”

Turkey national hero Armenian’s requiem service held in Istanbul church (PHOTOS)

US offers Russians to get visas in other countries

Turkish media: Pentagon chief to discuss 5 issues in Turkey

Stepanakert: Combat duty staffs’ service has become more secure (PHOTOS)

Armenian Apostolic Church diocese received $300,000 from Georgia state budget

Cyprus is working with Armenia and Israel on Diaspora matters

All detected smoke spots put out at Armenia forest reserve

Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: EEC has not yet received official petition from Turkey

Economist: Armenia will gain advantage if Turkey joins EAEU

Venezuela president asks Pope Francis to help avert US invasion

Armenia marks Declaration of Independence 27th anniversary

Armenian from Glendale sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud

More than 460 people injured during India’s stone-pelting festival

Robber attacks football players in US and is beaten

Clooney Foundation allocates $1 million to combat hate groups in US

US corporation General Electric interested in construction of power plant in Armenia’s Hrazdan

Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper

US baby girl named Eclipse born on day of total solar eclipse

Trump's top priority is to protect US against threat from North Korea

Armenian PM receives German Development Bank delegation

Embassy: North Korea completes preparation of Guam strike

PicsArt Launches iMessage App for Stickers

Mutual and foreign trade in Eurasian Union rises by 27%

Georgia asks Armenia’s assistance in putting out large fire

Armenia musicians’ performance amazes Russia’s Putin at jazz festival

Hollywood preparing for the opening of Charles Aznavour’s star

Geographer: Armenia should change environmental policy

Dollar, euro are up in Armenia

Armenia analyst: Turkey minister statement on joining EAEU is blackmail for Brussels and Washington

2 killed in Italy earthquake

Armenian products’ exhibition-fair opens in Moscow

Armenian member of Turkey parliament files lawsuit against columnist

Expert: Barcelona attack not affected flow of Armenian tourists

Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia

Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi

Injuries of Armenia citizens hurt in Georgia road accident are not life-threatening

14 of 20 smoke spots at Armenia forest reserve are put out

Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September

Armenia PM says talks on increasing gas supplies from Iran are not currently held

Jim Mattis: ISIS's days are numbered

Karabakh President discusses implementation of some programs in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU

Yerevan man found hanged in storage room nearby his house

Armenia PM to Baze participants: Most importantly, love our country (PHOTO)

Trump: US will no longer use its army to build democracy in world

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?

Armenians injured in Georgia road accident

China supercomputer makes 100 diagnoses in 5 seconds

Quake hits Italy island

US woman asks Facebook users to rescue her from swimming pool

Armenian from Florida loses wrong diagnose case

US navy announces “operational pause” after collision

Migrant family names daughter after Angela Merkel

Armenia hosts first summer school on theoretical physics (PHOTO)

Hilda Tchoboian: Erdogan is trying to extend his power and outside of Turkey

Catalonia police confirm: Barcelona attack suspect shot down

Russian economist: EU will allow Turkey sign customs deal with Eurasian Union

5 people killed, 48 injured in Armenia car accidents in past 3 days

Media: Spanish police kill a man wearing explosive belt

Armenian defense ministry delegation to visit Russia

Karabakh president chairs meeting to discuss events dedicated to 26th anniversary of Artsakh

Syrian province of Aleppo liberated from terrorists

Armenia political scientist: Difference between Obama and Trump policies is enormous

French President's wife gets unpaid job

Armenia PM considers state-private sector cooperation

Death toll in terrorist attacks in Catalonia grows to 15

Armenia analyst: Clash between radical-right activists and opponents struck blow to US standing

Russian FM calls US actions attempt to stir up unrest in country

Fire breaks out in Mecca hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated

Dollar loses ground in Armenia

Turkey and Iran discuss joint operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party

Tragic road accident in Yerevan, one of the injured dies in hospital

Russia will further study US decision to suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians

Analyst: Armenia ruling coalition hinders country’s development

US suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians

Iran MP: We are ready to assist in invigorating parliamentary cooperation with Armenia

German MFA welcomes writer Dogan Akhanli's release

Turkish journalist calls Ataturk "big germ"

Armenia forest reserve director: Fire-caused damage is immeasurable

Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw

ECtHR gives special status to detained Armenia opposition activist’s case

Newborn dies in Yerevan

Armenia soldier dies

MFA: Armenia diplomats not hurt in Damascus rocket attack

Turkey police seize 1,000-year-old icon worth €3mn (PHOTOS)