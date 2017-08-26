News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 26
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.94
EUR
565.34
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Georgia PM expresses gratitude to Armenia firemen, rescuers (PHOTOS)
14:21, 26.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Ever since Wednesday, the firefighting and rescue forces from the Ministry of Emergency Situation (MES) of Armenia have carried out firefighting efforts in the forest of Borjomi Gorge in Georgia, and prevented this forest fire from spreading to nearby settlements.

The Armenian fire and rescuer workers have completely fulfilled their tasks and put out this wildfire.

On Friday evening, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili visited the Armenian MES “tent city” which is set up in the area, and expressed his gratitude to the Armenian firefighters and rescuers.

“Armenians have come to Georgia in difficult days and made a significant contribution to the fight against the disaster,” Kvirikashvili said. “I want to thank the Armenian people (…) for lending a helping hand to the brotherly country [of Georgia]. We [Georgia] highly appreciate what you did here.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia fire, rescue workers resume firefighting in Georgia
Four fire brigades headed for the fire location…
 Armenia fire and rescue workers commence firefighting efforts in Georgia
A rescue service convoy on Tuesday was sent to the neighboring country…
 Armenia and Georgia set up working group dealing with electricity trade issues
The legal framework for the electricity trade is being developed by the Armenian-Georgian working group...
 Armenian literary education center opens in Tbilisi
The center opened in the house museum of Hovhannes Tumanyan...
 Armenia and Georgia develop relations based on common interests
Foreign ministers exchanged messages on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations...
 Armenian president congratulates Georgian colleague
The message was sent on the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news