Georgia PM expresses gratitude to Armenia firemen, rescuers (PHOTOS)

Ever since Wednesday, the firefighting and rescue forces from the Ministry of Emergency Situation (MES) of Armenia have carried out firefighting efforts in the forest of Borjomi Gorge in Georgia, and prevented this forest fire from spreading to nearby settlements.

The Armenian fire and rescuer workers have completely fulfilled their tasks and put out this wildfire.

On Friday evening, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili visited the Armenian MES “tent city” which is set up in the area, and expressed his gratitude to the Armenian firefighters and rescuers.

“Armenians have come to Georgia in difficult days and made a significant contribution to the fight against the disaster,” Kvirikashvili said. “I want to thank the Armenian people (…) for lending a helping hand to the brotherly country [of Georgia]. We [Georgia] highly appreciate what you did here.”