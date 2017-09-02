News
Syrian army liberates last major terrorists' resistance area in Central Syria
22:30, 02.09.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

The Syrian Arab Army backed by the Russian Air Forces has liberated the Uqayribat settlement east of Hama province, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Saturday. By liberating this settlement the government forces destroyed the last major area where terrorists are putting up resistance in central Syria, Sputnik reported.

"The units of the fourth armored division of the Syrian government forces supported by the units of the fifth attack troop corps of volunteers and military [intelligence service] Mukhabarat have liberated the town of Uqayribat. The offensive aimed at destroying the major Daesh group in the eastern part of Hama province in the region of the strategically important settlement of Uqayribat has been carried out with the support from the Russian Aerospace Forces," the statement of the Russia Defense Ministry said.

Russian jets destroyed strongholds and armored vehicles of terrorists, control posts and communication centers of Daesh fighters.

"The last major center of resistance of terrorists in the central part of Syria has been destroyed. For now, units of the Syrian armed forces are cleaning out the suburbs of Uqayribat," the statement said.

