Wednesday
September 06
Armenia official: UAE wants to invest in Armenia’s agriculture
20:40, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is interested in making investments in the agriculture of Armenia, Armenian Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Hovhannes Azizyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, in total the UAE invested about $30 million in economy of Armenia: $28.4 million - until the end of 2016, $1.2 million - since the beginning of 2017.

"Investments are mainly related to agriculture,” the Deputy Minister noted.

Armenia-UAE new agreement was approved at National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
