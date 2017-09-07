German FM: It is Turkey itself that is moving away from EU

It was Turkey itself that was moving away from the EU, Greman Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said before the beginnig of talks with his EU colleagues in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Reuters reported.

However, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz reiterated his line that the talks should end.

But Finland and Lithuania spoke out against breaking off the talks.

“No, we should continue the process and engagement. It’s not easy but we have to value contacts,” Lithuania’s Linas Linkevicius told reporters. “By stopping, by cutting, we will ...encourage them even more to go away. I think the effect would be the opposite than what we’d wish.”