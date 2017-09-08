Analyst: Armenia has apparent interest in Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s interest is apparent in the referendum on the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, said about the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the Kurdish issue touches directly upon the Armenian Question.

“Creating Kurdish and Armenian autonomies was spoken about in the Treaty of Sèvres [in 1920],” Navasardyan stated. “There are supporters and opponents of the creation of a Kurdish state. Despite that, in my view, the process can’t be stopped anymore, and it can’t be stopped in principle; the Kurdish issue will be resolved in any case. In all likelihood, it will happen by way of creating a confederation in Turkey.”

The analyst added that in the case of such a development, it will become clear as to the benefits Armenia can gain and what it can lose if a Kurdish state were created in Turkey.

Also, Arman Navasardyan expressed a view that the Armenian side should carry out considerable diplomatic activities regarding this matter.