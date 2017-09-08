News
Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi
16:24, 08.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Friday attended the official opening the new building of the Center for Child and Teenage Creativity, in Shushi town.

The President underscored the existence of such institutions that meet to modern standards, and pointed to their exceptional role in making Shushi prosper and developing the culture in Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
