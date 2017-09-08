PicsArt launches #VuyAman contest

The partnership between a leading photo editing app and creative social network PicsArt and famous Armenian singer Sirusho continues. Several days ago PicsArt app that has over 90 million active users teamed up with Sirusho and Sebu to launch VuyAman free stickers and frame packages. Yesterday, PicsArt launched a Vuy Aman themed contest that asks users to replicate Sirusho’s and Sebu’s look from the video and edit it with PicsArt stickers. The winners of the contest will receive a Pregomesh jewelry item and Armat CD. Sounds interesting? Hurry up to participate and win a unique prize.

Here is now to participate in the #VuyAman contest:

1. Make a photo of you and a friend imitating the last shot of Vuy Aman video by Sirusho and Sebu.

2. If you still do not have photo editor and collage maker PicsArt app, download it for iOS, Android, or Windows.

3. Tap on “+”, then EDIT and choose your photo recreating Sirusho and Sebu

4. Find Vuy Aman sticker or Vuy Aman frame in the sticker and frame section and choose USE command to download the package free of charge. To make your photos unique, you can combine stickers with PicsArt’s numerous tools and effects.

5. Tap on an arrow in the top right corner, now add #vuyaman hashtag to make sure your photos is in the contest hashtag. Do not forget to share your works on social networks by using #VuyAman and invite your friends to like your photo in PicsArt.

6. Tap on #VuyAman hashtag to scroll through contest photos and appreciate/ like other submissions.

Make sure to submit your image before September 17. There will be two winners one bases on the number of likes and one chosen by the Jury.

Sebu and Armenia’s most celebrated musical diva Sirusho have recently announced an exclusive partnership with the world's leading photo editing app and creative social network, PicsArt. The partnership celebrates the launch of exclusive sticker and frame packs made by PicsArt for the viral hit Vuy Aman.

Partnership between PicsArt and Sirusho started back in March, when PicsArt released Sirusho Stylish stickers and Armat frames inspired by Armenian ethnic ornaments and jewelry, making it accessible to millions around the globe.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZOQpdrwTnU