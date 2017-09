YEREVAN. – Armenia’s integration into Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO are not subject to revision, deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said on Tuesday.

Sharmazanov, who is also spokesperson for ruling RPA, said Armenia’s foreign policy priorities remain the same given regional problems, Turkey-imposed blockade and armenophobia in Azerbaijan.

“The priorities are allied Armenia-Russia relations, Armenia’s membership in CSTO and Eurasian Union,” he added.