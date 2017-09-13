Newspaper: Armenia strategic “partner” plays role of unsuccessful lover

YEREVAN. – No matter how much Russia is following the whole day—like an unsuccessful lover—that Armenia “does not leave the house,” does not go to Georgia to participate in NATO military exercises, does not go to China for arms and “other” trade, Hraparak (Square) newspaper has learned that First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan is in Washington D.C. these days and attending a high-level NATO conference devoted to the goodwill strengthening initiative, according the newspaper.

“Defense ministers and deputy ministers from various NATO and near-NATO countries, including Georgia, are participating [in this event].

“Let’s wait for the [respective] reaction of our [Armenia’s] strategic ‘partner’ [Russia],” wrote Hraparak.