News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia strategic “partner” plays role of unsuccessful lover
10:30, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – No matter how much Russia is following the whole day—like an unsuccessful lover—that Armenia “does not leave the house,” does not go to Georgia to participate in NATO military exercises, does not go to China for arms and “other” trade, Hraparak (Square) newspaper has learned that First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan is in Washington D.C. these days and attending a high-level NATO conference devoted to the goodwill strengthening initiative, according the newspaper.

“Defense ministers and deputy ministers from various NATO and near-NATO countries, including Georgia, are participating [in this event].

“Let’s wait for the [respective] reaction of our [Armenia’s] strategic ‘partner’ [Russia],” wrote Hraparak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
FM Nalbandian holds consultation with Armenia state representations in Russia
The discussants conferred on the steps to deepen Armenian-Russian allied relations…
 PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies
Karapetyan received the Russian first deputy minister of industry and trade…
 Newspaper: Russia wants for Armenia PM to stay
To make Armenian authorities understand that if they disregard Russia’s overriding interest, they will have serious problems…
 Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool
In the form of international press publications on the Russian-Azerbaijani corruption alliance…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news