News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
US ambassador: We await arguments Armenia government will submit for signing new double taxation agreement
14:47, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – This week I received two senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, so that they present the possibilities available under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) tariff system, and from which Armenia may benefit, US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday told reporters.

He said 60 percent of Armenia’s exports to US is conducted under the GSP procedure, and expressed a conviction that Armenia’s businesses can make more use of the opportunities which the GSP provides.

When asked about the likelihood of the signing of a new double taxation agreement between Armenia and the US in a foreseeable future, Mills said they had noted that the signing of such a document will be considered if there will be a need for having such an agreement to boost trade. But he added that they await the arguments, which the Armenian government will submit for the need to sign a new respective agreement.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
US official and diplomats brief Armenia business leaders how to boost exports to US
This is the second conference in Armenia focused on GSP...
 US forest service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
The two U.S. experts are meeting with staff at the Khosrov Reserve...
 Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)
A relief fund page has opened on Facebook to collect donations to help the Armenians that suffered from Hurricane Harvey…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 George C. Marshall Center alumni discuss Armenia security challenges
Leaders from the country’s military, ministries, institutions, and agencies also were in attendance…
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news