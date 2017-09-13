US ambassador: We await arguments Armenia government will submit for signing new double taxation agreement

YEREVAN. – This week I received two senior officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative, so that they present the possibilities available under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) tariff system, and from which Armenia may benefit, US Ambassador Richard Mills on Wednesday told reporters.

He said 60 percent of Armenia’s exports to US is conducted under the GSP procedure, and expressed a conviction that Armenia’s businesses can make more use of the opportunities which the GSP provides.

When asked about the likelihood of the signing of a new double taxation agreement between Armenia and the US in a foreseeable future, Mills said they had noted that the signing of such a document will be considered if there will be a need for having such an agreement to boost trade. But he added that they await the arguments, which the Armenian government will submit for the need to sign a new respective agreement.