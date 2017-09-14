News
Man killed in downtown Yerevan identified
16:03, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A man killed in downtown Yerevan on Thursday afternoon has been identified as 43-year-old Gagik, a source told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The injured man was 39-year-old Vahag.

Spokesperson for police told reporters that the shots were fired at 1:30 p.m. near Vernisaj, a souvenir bazaar in downtown Yerevan.

“One man was killed, another was transported to hospital. The killed man is a 43-year-old native of Lori province,” Ashot Aharonyan told reporter gathered on the spot.

Representative of police gave no names, saying that there is any version of the murder yet.

Investigators said two types of weapons were found at the scene.

!
Հայերեն and Русский
