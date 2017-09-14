Russia hopeful fight against ISIS in Syria to be over in coming months

Russia is hopeful that the fight against ISIS terrorists in Syria will be over in the coming months, head of the Russian delegation Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday.

"Syrian government forces have broken the siege of Deir ez-Zor and continue their offensive towards the positions of the IS (Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia)," he said. "We hope that in the coming months the fight against the groups that support the IS will be over," the Russian diplomat added.



"However, we hope that the common sense will prevail and the opposition and will adopt a position aimed at finding peaceful solutions to the current issues, as well as points of contact with the central government," Lavrentyev said.

