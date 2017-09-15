US diplomat urges Kurdish leaders to halt referendum

A top U.S. diplomat is calling on Kurdish leaders in Iraq to halt its contentious independence referendum in favor of an alternative, AP reported.

Brett McGurk, U.S. special presidential envoy to the anti-Islamic State coalition, said at a news conference in Irbil, Iraq on Thursday that Brussels, Washington, Paris, London and Baghdad had cooperatively developed an alternative plan to the contentious referendum.

While providing no details on the alternative, he said he has presented it to Kurdish leaders.

“There’s an alternative on the table. It’s decision time,” McGurk said.