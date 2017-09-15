News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Trump comments on London terror attack
16:43, 15.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump said the London terrorist attack was committed by “a loser terrorist”.

He also called to be more proactive while dealing with the people like this.

Trump once again called for a travel ban into the United States.

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off and use better, he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
18 people hospitalized after London underground explosion
One of them has serious injuries...
 Russia hopeful fight against ISIS in Syria to be over in coming months
Syrian government forces have broken the siege of Deir ez-Zor…
 45 killed in Iraqi checkpoint attack
Majority of the dead are expected to be Iranian pilgrims who were inside the restaurant…
 Media: Terrorists tried to blow up a ferry heading to Baku
The brothers had tickets to different places and planned to carry individual explosives and collect the bomb...
 ISIS militants kill 18 police in attack on convoy in Egypt's Sinai
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack…
 Singapore man and woman arrested for terrorism-related activity
Man had tried to make his way to Syria to join Islamic State fighters at least twice...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news