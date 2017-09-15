Trump comments on London terror attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said the London terrorist attack was committed by “a loser terrorist”.

He also called to be more proactive while dealing with the people like this.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Trump once again called for a travel ban into the United States.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off and use better, he added.