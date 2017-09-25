Zaidan: Armenia-Iraq rapid transportation should be considered

YEREVAN. – The matter of fast transportation between Armenia and Iraq needs to be discussed.

The Minister of Agriculture of Iraq, Falah Hassan Zaidan, on Monday stated the above-said speaking at the Fourth meeting of the Armenian-Iraqi Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which has kicked off in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In the minister’s words, conducting this talk shows to what extent Baghdad attaches importance to cooperation with Armenia.

“We have a basis for the deepening of cooperation; we must eliminate all the problems that exist in various domains,” said Zaidan. “We can achieve progress in transport and transportation between Armenia and Iraq.”

Furthermore, the Iraqi official stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries also in the oil sector, electricity, agriculture, and light industry.

“We have to discuss the matter of fast transportation between the two countries,” he noted, and recalled that now, there is solely one flight per week between Yerevan and the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad.

“We want to increase the number of Yerevan-Baghdad flights,” added Falah Hassan Zaidan. “I see that Armenia is a beautiful country, and it should be of interest to tourists, first of all.”