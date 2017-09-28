Azerbaijan says Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is ready for operation

Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish officials have reviewed the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, reported Trend news agency of Azerbaijan.
“Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Mamuka Bakhtadze, director general and chairman of the board of directors at the Georgian Railways JSC and Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications Ahmet Arslan traveled by train from [the Georgian capital city of] Tbilisi to Akhalkalaki [town of Georgia] and reviewed the construction work,” Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.
“The railway is ready for operation,” Gurbanov told the media.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is being constructed on the basis of a respective Azerbaijani-Georgian- Turkish intergovernmental agreement.