Karabakh FM meets with representatives of International Union of Socialist Youth

STEPANAKERT. – Foreign Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Masis Mayilian on Saturday received representatives of international political youth organizations of the International Union of Socialist Youth (IUSY), who had arrived in Artsakh on an acquaintance visit from around 20 different countries.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh welcomed the visit of the delegation to Artsakh, noting that it is the best way to study the realities on the ground and to get truthful and objective information on the political processes taking place in the country.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian briefed the guests on the foreign policy priorities of Artsakh, as well as on the steps aimed at achieving progress in the processes of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and international recognition of Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh also answered the participants’ questions related to the foreign policy challenges and regional problems.