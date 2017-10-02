Catalonia independence referendum: Local authorities say 90% of voters supported secession from Spain

Jordi Turull, official representative of the Generalitat of Catalonia, announced that 90 percent of those who voted in Sunday’s referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain supported Catalonia’s secession from Spain, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“Only 2.3 million people took part in the voting,” Turull said. According to the Catalonian government data, however, 5.3 million people were eligible to vote in this plebiscite.
“Ninety percent of voters said ‘yes’ to Catalonia’s independence,” he added, but noted that this is a preliminary result because about 50,000 votes have not been counted yet.
Madrid, however, considers the Catalonia independence referendum to be unlawful, and the Constitutional Court of Spain had prohibited the conduct of this plebiscite.
The Catalan law enforcement agencies reported that Spanish police blocked most polling stations.
According to the Catalonian authorities, more than 800 people are reported injured so far, as a result of clashes between Spanish law enforcement and referendum supporters.