Italy businessman to produce semi-finished pizzas in Armenia’s Kapan (PHOTOS)
17:08, 07.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Italian businessman Nicola Di Mauro, who has come to Armenia from Rome, will be engaged in semi-finished pizza production in Kapan town, in the Syunik Province. 

In his words, although the respective factory was to be initially opened in capital city Yerevan, it was decided, as a result of discussions, to set it up in Kapan.

Di Mauro said he came to Armenia a year ago, he is a chef by profession,  and has several restaurants in Italy and Russia.

Over the past year, he has worked on a new project, which is semi-finished frozen pizza production under special conditions.

The Italian businessman said they plan to prepare about 250,000 such pizzas in the factory in one month, and production automation is minimized as much as possible in order to create more jobs.

As per Di Mauro, the factory was prepared with the best equipment that meet international standards, and its products will be exported to the Eurasian market and a part of Iran.

He stressed that the semi-finished pizzas will be prepared in the Italian way, but exclusively with local produce.

Nicola Di Mauro added that the Syunik administration tries to resolve all related matters.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
