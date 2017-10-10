News
Yemen launches ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabia
11:19, 10.10.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Yemen has launched a ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabia, according to Press TV of Iran.

The medium-range missile hit the Jizan Region in the southwest of the country.

No other details are reported.

There is no information also about any casualties or damage caused by the incident.

Yemen has been in  a civil war since 2015. The war is waged between the internationally recognized government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi Shia movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries launched airstrikes against the Houthisat Hadi’s request.

