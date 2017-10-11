News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 11
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.22
EUR
566.9
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenain MP: Karabakh issue is not geopolitical
18:32, 11.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, received on Wednesday Director General for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Finnish MFA, Maimo Henriksson.

Greeting the guest, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the works aimed at fostering cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Finland, particularly, the activation of inter-committee cooperation.

During the meeting the sides also referred to Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, particularly Armenia-EU relations. In this context the Eastern Partnership format was highlighted as a platform for developing global economic ties.

The sides also touched upon the new Comprehensive agreement to be signed between Armenia and the EU in November in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the sides highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only mediation mission for the settlement of the conflict.

Armen Ashotyan also noted that Nagorno Karabakh issue is not a geopolitical one. During the meeting the sides also discussed Armenia’s social-economic development issues, the achievements in the humanitarian sphere and cooperation prospects.

 At the end of the meeting the sides highlighted the activation of mutual visits.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents’ expected talk will lead to decisive move?
Boris Navasardyan, President of Yerevan Press Club, says this is unlikely…
 French MP: Emmanuel Macron has not managed to show himself on Karabakh issue yet
French President would look into the matter in the near future…
 OSCE Minsk Group dealing with Karabakh settlement, Jagland tells Azerbaijan once again
“We have not been asked to assist in their tasks…
 Czech FM: I hope Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will result in tangible progress
The Council of Europe can help to establish conditions conducive to a peace agreement…
 Newspaper: Karabakh president makes interesting statement on Karabakh conflict
As per Aliyev, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Armenia have agreed to start everything from scratch…
 Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan is not ready for progress in Karabakh peace process
Vice chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia said Baku will do everything so that the peace negotiations fail…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news