Armenain MP: Karabakh issue is not geopolitical

YEREVAN.- Ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, received on Wednesday Director General for Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Finnish MFA, Maimo Henriksson.

Greeting the guest, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the works aimed at fostering cooperation between the parliaments of Armenia and Finland, particularly, the activation of inter-committee cooperation.

During the meeting the sides also referred to Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, particularly Armenia-EU relations. In this context the Eastern Partnership format was highlighted as a platform for developing global economic ties.

The sides also touched upon the new Comprehensive agreement to be signed between Armenia and the EU in November in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the sides highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group as the only mediation mission for the settlement of the conflict.

Armen Ashotyan also noted that Nagorno Karabakh issue is not a geopolitical one. During the meeting the sides also discussed Armenia’s social-economic development issues, the achievements in the humanitarian sphere and cooperation prospects.

At the end of the meeting the sides highlighted the activation of mutual visits.