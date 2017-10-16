Trump freshly hints at fully pulling out of Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he decertified Iran’s compliance with a landmark nuclear agreement because he is “tired of being taken advantage of,” while also hinting that the U.S. could still fully pull out of the deal, Politico reported.

"I feel strongly about what I did. I'm tired of being taken advantage of as a nation,” the president said Monday during a meeting with his cabinet. "This nation has been taken advantage of for many, many years, for many decades, frankly, and I'm tired of watching it."

The president said Monday that he is waiting for “phase two” of the deal, one that will either improve it or prompt him to withdraw the U.S. entirely. Of the latter option, the president said, "some would say that’s a greater possibility."

"We’ll see what phase two is. Phase two might be positive. It might be very negative. Might be a total termination," the president said. "That’s a very real possibility. Some would say that’s a greater possibility. But it also could turn out to be very positive. We’ll see what happens."