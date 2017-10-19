News
Thursday
October 19
Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation
20:43, 19.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said Thursday it was open to talks with Baghdad after central government forces seized a swathe of disputed territory from Kurdish fighters, AP reported.

"The cabinet welcomes the initiative of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on starting negotiations with the regional government to solve pending issues according to the constitution and principles of partnership," it said in a statement.

"Kurdistan demands the help and contribution of the international community in sponsoring this dialogue," it added.

The statement was issued after a meeting attended by Iraqi Kurdish prime minister Nechirvan Barzani and deputy prime minister Qubad Talabani.

Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for Kurdish vice president
The court accused Rasul of "insulting" Iraq's armed forces, which is forbidden by Iraqi law...
 Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
The telephone conversation between Putin and Netanyahu was initiated by Israel…
 US State Department: Washington tries to calm situation in Iraq
We're not taking sides…
 Iraqi president Masum calls for urgent Baghdad-Kurdish dialogue
Iraqi President Fuad Masum called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership...
 Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’
Peshmerga said Iraqi government should pay a “heavy price” for initiating the conflict...
 Baghdad: Barzani is ready to freeze referendum results in exchange for lifting sanctions
Al-Nujaifi said Barzani is ready for dialogue with Iraqi authorities...
