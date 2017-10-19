Iraqi Kurds say open to talks after Baghdad military operation

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said Thursday it was open to talks with Baghdad after central government forces seized a swathe of disputed territory from Kurdish fighters, AP reported.

"The cabinet welcomes the initiative of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on starting negotiations with the regional government to solve pending issues according to the constitution and principles of partnership," it said in a statement.

"Kurdistan demands the help and contribution of the international community in sponsoring this dialogue," it added.

The statement was issued after a meeting attended by Iraqi Kurdish prime minister Nechirvan Barzani and deputy prime minister Qubad Talabani.