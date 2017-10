YEREVAN. – A total of 1,017 observers from eleven local NGOs have been accredited by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia to carry out an observation mission during the local self-governing bodies’ elections to be conducted in the country.

In addition, a total of 275 journalists from 24 local media have been accredited by the CEC to cover this voting, the CEC informed.

On November 5, local elections will be held in 69 communities in Armenia.