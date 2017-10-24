News
Armenian and Russian ministers sign a number of documents (PHOTOS)
18:32, 24.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN.- In the framework of Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Armenia, a number of documents have been signed today in the Office of Government, related to telecommunication and logistics, emergency situations, as well as direct cooperation between individual administrative units.

The intergovernmental agreement on international automobile communications was signed by Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan and Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov.

The Armenian Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies and the Russian Ministry of Transport also signed a memorandum of understanding on Reducing Tariffs for Roaming Data Communication Services between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. The document was signed by Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan and Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial safety regulations was signed between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision. The document was signed by Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan and Head of Russian Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision Alexei Aleshin.

Gegharkunik Marz Governor Karen Botoyan and Saratov Governor Valery Radayev signed a protocol on intentions between Gegharkunik Marz Administration and the Government of Saratov Region of Russia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
