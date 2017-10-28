News
October 28
October 28
Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Masis Mayilian, on Saturday received a group of lecturers and students from Yerevan State University—of the capital city of Armenia.

The minister briefed the guests on the main functions of the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the foreign policy priorities of the republic, the NKR MFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Mayilian responded to the attendees’ questions related to achieving a pacific resolution of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict, and the prospects for the international recognition of Artsakh.
