News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.16
EUR
562.93
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier
Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – No matter how much President Serzh Sargsyan will put off the intrigue regarding who will become the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2018, it is known that the intrigue seems to have been resolved already, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“[Russian Armenian] tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has consulted with [PM] Karen Karapetyan, [and] both have come to the conclusion that the ‘right thing’ is Serzh Sargsyan’s becoming Prime Minister, from the viewpoint of Armenia’s security, including the Karabakh issue, ‘because it will be difficult for Karen Karapetyan to negotiate with [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev, plus it is not worth the effort to get into this kind of a burden.’  

“At the same time, RPA [ruling Republican Party of Armenia] First Vice-Chairman Karen Karapetyan himself will probably make the proposal that Serzh Sargsyan become the Prime Minister,” wrote Hraparak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian parliament discusses women's participation in politics
Research on women's representation in politics in the Eastern Partnership Countries was presented...
 Armenia local elections: Voter turnout 26.67% at 2pm
The highest turnout is in Goris town in the Syunik Province…
 Newspaper: Some Investors’ Club members have tens of millions of dollars in debts to Armenia oligarch MP
In this sense, the statement about $1-billion investments rather has a symbolic meaning and significance…
 Armenia PM asks not to speculate on “post 2018” processes
The Republican Party of Armenia will offer a candidacy of PM after the president’s powers expire...
 Armenia Parliament standing committees discuss foreign policy revenues, expenditures
The preliminary debates regarding the draft law on the 2018 State Budget have resumed…
 Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company
But now, everything is in the past, and even more…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news