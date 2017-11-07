Newspaper: PM Karapetyan himself will propose that President Sargsyan become next Armenia Premier

YEREVAN. – No matter how much President Serzh Sargsyan will put off the intrigue regarding who will become the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2018, it is known that the intrigue seems to have been resolved already, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“[Russian Armenian] tycoon Samvel Karapetyan has consulted with [PM] Karen Karapetyan, [and] both have come to the conclusion that the ‘right thing’ is Serzh Sargsyan’s becoming Prime Minister, from the viewpoint of Armenia’s security, including the Karabakh issue, ‘because it will be difficult for Karen Karapetyan to negotiate with [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev, plus it is not worth the effort to get into this kind of a burden.’

“At the same time, RPA [ruling Republican Party of Armenia] First Vice-Chairman Karen Karapetyan himself will probably make the proposal that Serzh Sargsyan become the Prime Minister,” wrote Hraparak.