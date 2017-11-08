News
Indian teen kills 7-year-old schoolmate by slitting his throat
Indian teen kills 7-year-old schoolmate by slitting his throat
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An Indian teenager has been arrested accused of killing a seven-year-old schoolmate by slitting his throat so that teacher would have to delay his exams, Daily Mail reported.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is suspected of killing Pradyuman Thakur in a complex murder case that has sent shockwaves around northern India. 

Police had initially detained a bus conductor over the murder, claiming he killed the boy after the young pupil resisted a sex attack.

But a spokesman for federal investigators said they had credible evidence against the “academically weak teenager, whose motive was to postpone the examination and a forthcoming parent-teacher meeting.”

Indian officers arrested the teenager Wednesday in a fresh twist in the disturbing case.  

“He admitted during questioning that he wanted to shut the school to defer the exams and meeting,” Central Bureau of Investigation spokesman RK Gaur said. 
