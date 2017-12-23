News
Palestine, Israel representatives express support for political discourse
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A symposium on the avenues for normalizing Palestinian-Israeli relations was convened on Thursday and Friday, in Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China informed that, during this event that was held in the country’s capital city, members of the participating Palestinian and Israeli government delegations supported manifesting a moderate approach in the matter of settlement of the status of Jerusalem, and expressed mutual aspiration toward finding the political solution to this matter, according to TASS Russian News Agency.   

As per the Chinese MFA statement, the symposium participants came to a mutual understanding that the Jerusalem issue must be resolved based on the precept of “two states.”

Also, the representatives of Palestine and Israel underscored China’s role in this matter, and its initiative to provide a platform to discuss the prospects for the improvement of bilateral ties.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.

And the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions on Thursday in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution.
