Armenia President, Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia confer on role of churches (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited, on Tuesday morning, the St. Gevorg Armenia Church in Tbilisi and, subsequently, headed to the Heroes’ Square in the Georgian capital city, and laid a wreath to the monument and paid tribute.

Afterwards, President Sargsyan met with the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

First, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Ilia II on the 40th anniversary of his enthronement as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia. Also, the he thanked the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia for his prayers to the preservation and deepening of friendship between the Armenian and Georgian peoples.

In addition, Sargsyan and Ilia II underscored state-church relations.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the centuries-long friendship between Armenia and Georgia is built on the basis of common Christian and cultural values and history.

President Serzh Sargsyan and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II highlighted the role of the Armenian Apostolic and Georgian Orthodox Churches in the development of Armenian-Georgian relations.

Also, the President briefed the Catholicos-Patriarch on the results of his talk Monday with President Giorgi Margvelashvili of Georgia.

And the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia asked the President of Armenia to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II.