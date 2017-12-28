41 killed in serial bombings in Kabul

Forty-one people were killed and 84 others were injured after a twin suicide attacks and another bomb blast rocked a cultural center in the western neighborhood of Afghan capital of Kabul Thursday, authorities said.

"Among those killed in Thursday's terrorist attacks were four women and two children and eight women were among the injured," Wahid Majroh, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry, told reporters.

The attack occurred in the morning after the assailants struck the Tebyan Social and Cultural Center in Dasht-i-Barchi locality.

Five of the injured people were in critical conditions and the most of the wounded were suffering from serious burns, the official added.

A meeting was underway in the three-story building before the blasts occurred in the populated area.

A office of Sada-e-Afghan, a local news agency, is also located in the targeted building.

Earlier, conflicting numbers about the casualties were reported by officials and local media reports.

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the incident.

The capital city, with a population of around five million, has been hit by series of attacks over the past couple of years.