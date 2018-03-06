North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a dinner with South Korean envoys in Pyongyang on Monday — the first such meeting since he took power in 2011, NBC News reported.

The meal came amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations around the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South.

A spokesperson for the South Korean president’s office said the dinner lasted more than four hours. Seoul’s delegation met Kim Jong Un and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as well as Kim’s wife Ri Sol Ju and other North Korean officials, according to the spokesperson.

The delegation of 10 officials from Seoul is led by South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s chief of national security, Chung Eui-yong. He is joined by Suh Hoon, the director of the National Intelligence Service.

They’ll return to Seoul Tuesday afternoon after a follow-up meeting in Pyongyang before heading to Washington to debrief U.S. officials on their talks.

Before flying to Pyongyang Monday, Chung said officials from both sides would discuss restarting dialogue between the neighbors as well as between Pyongyang and Washington.