Russia has given its assessment of the Armenia-Turkey protocols, as the Russian delegation was in Zurich during the signing ceremony and played an active role, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Her remark came in response to comment on Armenia's decision to annul Armenian-Turkish protocols.

“The Russian side stems from the importance to normalize relations between these countries which is in the interests of both. For our part, we have always done everything to achieve this goal,” said Zakharova.

On October 10, 2009 in Zurich, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Turkey – Edward Nalbandian and Ahmet Davutoglu – signed the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey”.The signing ceremony was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner.

The Armenian authorities sent the protocols to the National Assembly for ratification in April next year, however, Turkey delayed the ratification for a long period of time. Moreover, Ankara put forward preconditions and links the ratifications to the Karabakh conflict.

Taking into account the call of the Political Council of the parties-members of the ruling coalition, on April 22, 2010 the President of Armenia signed a decree on the suspension of the process of ratifications of the Protocols. The notification has been sent to Turkey.

In 2015 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan recalled Armenia-Turkey protocols from the parliament.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly session in September 2017 Sargsyan said that the Turkish government is putting forward ridiculous preconditions for the ratification of the Zurich protocols. According to the president, as there is no positive progress on Turkey’s ratification of these agreements, Armenia will annul agreements.