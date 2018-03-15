YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on Thursday appointing Judges of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, the press service of the Armenian President’s Office reported.
The President appointed Sergey Marabyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Yerevan city court of general jurisdiction. President Sargsyan also appointed Mnatsakan harutyunyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Court of First Instance of the Gegharkunik Province.