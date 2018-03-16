STEPANAKERT. - Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Thursday visited the Center for the National Interest, in Washington, D.C., met with a group of American scientists and analysts, and delivered an address.

Sahakyan spoke on the state-building process in Artsakh, its domestic and foreign policy, and the avenues for resolving the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the President considered such meetings and discussions important and useful, pointing out that they enable to gain first-hand information and to neutralize stereotypes and prejudices.

“I would like to highlight that we [Artsakh] were interested in establishing sustainable ties with leading research centers, deepening and expanding them at a consistent basis, considering this among the pivotal directions for a better comprehension and understanding of global trends as well as developing analytical thought in our country,” President Sahakyan stressed in his address.

At the end of the talk, Bako Sahakyan responded to the questions posed by those in attendance.